OpenOcean Price Hits $0.13 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $19.48 million and $4.92 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.31 or 0.07082153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.51 or 0.99903555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044734 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

