Oppenheimer Weighs in on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,298,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,890,000 after buying an additional 53,453 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $256,944,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

