O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $52,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,133,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 4,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $11.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $700.24. The stock had a trading volume of 609,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.13. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $484.54 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

