Origin Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $148.49 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $148.49 million and $705,001.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.64 or 0.07067647 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.22 or 0.99886502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044638 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 149,437,764 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

