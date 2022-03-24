Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $234.79 million and $194.81 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00036438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00112443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

