Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Otis Worldwide worth $40,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,772. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.