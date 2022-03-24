Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading 4.9% Higher

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.05. 31,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,194,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $713.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%.

In other news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $37,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ouster by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

