Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Trading Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 4,098 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.04.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ)
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.