Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading Down 0.8%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. 6,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

