Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Trading Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.10. 15,938 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000.

