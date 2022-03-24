Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 1,834 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after buying an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 917,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.40. 20,726,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,757,438. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57.

