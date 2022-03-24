Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

