Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 320,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $53.44. 140,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,356. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96.

