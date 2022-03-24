Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 1,393 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.66. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

