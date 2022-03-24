Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.41. 12,891,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,004,558. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

