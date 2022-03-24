Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.40. 4,020,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,346. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.