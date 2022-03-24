Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Lowers Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.13% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,632,000 after buying an additional 67,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.83. 686,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04.

