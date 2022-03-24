Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,532,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,140,328. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

