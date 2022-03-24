Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 8,074 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,998,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,486,313. The company has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

