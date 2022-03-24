PAID Network Market Cap Tops $19.83 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $19.83 million and $723,777.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.58 or 0.07007848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,926.05 or 0.99892726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044050 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

