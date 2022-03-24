Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading Up 5.7%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 1,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.