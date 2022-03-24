Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. reduced its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,900 shares during the quarter. Paramount Group accounts for 2.9% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned about 0.92% of Paramount Group worth $16,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Paramount Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 78,317 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 230,970 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 306,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,095,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,841. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -311.08%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

