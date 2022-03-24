Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.56

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $16.64. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 14,347 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

