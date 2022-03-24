Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.56

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBKGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as high as $16.64. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 14,347 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

