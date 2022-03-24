Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will report sales of $241.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the highest is $242.50 million. Paylocity reported sales of $186.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $832.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $833.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $206.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.72. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.