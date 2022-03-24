PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PEP stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,416. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.34 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $227.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

