Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading Down 2.2%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 278,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 941% from the average session volume of 26,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.
Perseus Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perseus Mining (PMNXF)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.