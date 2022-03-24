Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading Down 2.2%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 278,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 941% from the average session volume of 26,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

