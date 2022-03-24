Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.48

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as high as C$1.81. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 48,523 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.26.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

