PetroDollar (XPD) Price Hits $0.0129 on Major Exchanges

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, PetroDollar has traded up 37.8% against the dollar. PetroDollar has a total market capitalization of $826,205.57 and $23.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PetroDollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About PetroDollar

XPD is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

