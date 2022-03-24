Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.89

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.89 and traded as high as C$11.90. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$11.42, with a volume of 811,494 shares.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PEY. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.90.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.