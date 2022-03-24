Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.89

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.89 and traded as high as C$11.90. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$11.42, with a volume of 811,494 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEY. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.90.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$301,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,795,261.65. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,907 shares in the company, valued at C$179,070. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and have sold 113,887 shares valued at $1,170,281.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.