Phoenixcoin Price Up 40.8% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $888,419.19 and $156.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,074.48 or 1.00089259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00296637 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00137245 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.58 or 0.00275545 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00029636 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,014,993 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

