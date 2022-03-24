PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $6.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $50.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PHX Minerals.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.
Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 million, a PE ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About PHX Minerals
PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
