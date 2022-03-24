PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $6.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $50.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PHX Minerals.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 42.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 476.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 million, a PE ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

