PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.77 and last traded at $95.58. Approximately 137,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 331,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 133,924 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,426,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,880,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,520,000.

