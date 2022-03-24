Ping Identity Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.

NYSE:PING opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.07. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $205,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

