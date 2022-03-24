Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 52.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00005038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $422.78 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.47 or 0.00424496 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00100950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00102372 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000626 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,054,789 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

