Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.82

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EAGL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $6.09. Platinum Eagle Acquisition shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 1,139,837 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

About Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGL)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

