PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $645,241.89 and approximately $39,725.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00036416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00113633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

