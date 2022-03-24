PluraCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (PLURA)

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 65% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One PluraCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PluraCoin has traded 57.9% lower against the US dollar. PluraCoin has a market cap of $110,670.79 and approximately $33.00 worth of PluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PluraCoin Coin Profile

PLURA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. PluraCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,444,127 coins. The official website for PluraCoin is pluracoin.org . PluraCoin’s official Twitter account is @PluraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PluraCoin is /r/PluraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PluraCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

PluraCoin Coin Trading

