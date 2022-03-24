Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Up 5.8%

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). 7,501,952 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 5,443,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.59. The company has a market cap of £20.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75.

Get Power Metal Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,329.65).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.