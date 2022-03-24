Presima Inc. Acquires 10,400 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Presima Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Life Storage makes up about 3.0% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Life Storage worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $82,871,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Life Storage by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 264.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.82. The stock had a trading volume of 229,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,951. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

