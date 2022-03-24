Presima Inc. Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Presima Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 6.2% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $36,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.06.

Shares of AVB traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,165. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.32 and a 200 day moving average of $238.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.69 and a 1 year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

