Presima Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Presima Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises 5.4% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $31,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SUI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.69. The stock had a trading volume of 721,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,052. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

