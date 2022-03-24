Presima Inc. Sells 118,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Presima Inc. cut its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group accounts for about 6.8% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.53% of Brixmor Property Group worth $39,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 2,068,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.