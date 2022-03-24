Presima Inc. Sells 23,300 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Presima Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 4.1% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $23,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.66. 2,256,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.