Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Announces GBX 1.63 Dividend

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.93) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 14.92. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 129 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.24).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.32) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.28).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

