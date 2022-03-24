Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Presima Inc.’s Largest Position

Presima Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 8.1% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $47,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 5.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,743. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $169.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

