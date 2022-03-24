ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 4.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,130,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.00. 522,465 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75.

