Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 51,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,925,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

PTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Proterra from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proterra has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Proterra in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Proterra by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

