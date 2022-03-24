Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12,537.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $59.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $112.95 million, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,292,000 after purchasing an additional 102,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prothena by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,464,000 after acquiring an additional 567,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

