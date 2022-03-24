Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 16,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 353,855 shares.The stock last traded at $23.51 and had previously closed at $23.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $230,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

