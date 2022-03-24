Provoco Token (VOCO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

Provoco Token (VOCO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $19,997.71 and approximately $7.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00036500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00114061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

